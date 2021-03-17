Five killed near Agra as septic tank caves in

Agra, March 17, 2021

Five persons, including four of a family, were killed when a septic tank they were digging in Pratap Pura village of Agra district caved in on Tuesday evening.

District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N. Singh, said, "The five deceased were involved in digging of a septic tank when mud collapsed into the pit that had been dug. One person died on the spot while four others were rushed to S.N. Medical College where they were declared dead on arrival."

The deceased included three brothers -- Hari Mohan, 17, Anurag, 14, and Avinash, 16 -- who were the sons of Surendra Sharma.

Their uncle Sonu Sharma, 32, went into the pit to save the boys but died in the process. Yogesh Baghel, 20, living in the neighbourhood also died in the mishap.

The pit was being dug in the house of Surendra Sharma. An earlier report had indicated that the victims had died due to a toxic gas from the septic tank. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the deceased.

"On the instructions from the Chief Minister, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh is being given to next of kin of each of the five deceased. The family of Sonu Sharma will receive Rs 5 lakh under the Kisan Durghatna Bima Yojna because the land exists in his name," the district magistrate said.

IANS