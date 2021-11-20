Five killed in road accident in Karnataka

Mandya (Karnataka), November 20, 2021

Five members of a family including two children died on Friday evening in a road accident involving an auto rickshaw and a tipper truck in Mandya district of Karnataka.

The deceased were identified as Muttamma (45), president of Bandur Gram Panchayat, her daughter Basammanni (30), son Dadadapura Venkatesh (22), grand daughter Chamundeshwari (8) and a 2-year-old-male child.

The incident occurred after a head-on collision between the autorickshaw and the truck.

The truck was going towards Maddur from Malavalli. The autorickshaw was coming from the opposite direction.

The incident occurred at Nelamakanahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district.

The autorickshaw was mangled as a result of the accident. Muttamma and two children died on the spot while the others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Malavalli Rural Police are investigating the case.

IANS