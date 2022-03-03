Five killed in accident on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Gurugram

Gurugram, March 3, 2022

Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck near Binola village near here on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish (25) of Bhiwadi, Sandeep (25) of Kaithal, Parveen (30) of Uttar Pradesh's Devaria, Chander Mohan (25) of Hisar and Bharat Bhushan (28) of Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.

Police said that the five victims, in the Celerio car, were travelling towards Bhiwadi in Rajasthan when the mishap occurred at around 3 am.

Complainant Rajesh Singh, relative of one of the victims, told the police that all the victims were returning to their respective homes when the incident occurred.

"When the victims in their car reached near Binola flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway they met with an accident due to negligence on the part of the truck driver, who suddenly applied brakes on the expressway, and the car rammed into the truck from behind," the complainant alleged.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Bilaspur police station against the truck driver.

"We are tracing the accused truck driver based on the truck registration number. He will be arrested soon," Gajender Singh, the investigation officer said.

IANS