Five killed as car falls into ditch in UP

Mau (Uttar Pradesh), August 8, 2021

Five persons were killed and two others suffered serious injuries when their car fell into a roadside ditch in Mau district in the early hours of Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide relief to the victims.

The deceased include a woman and four children. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

According to the police spokesman, the car was on its way to Gorakhpur from Chhattisgarh.

IANS