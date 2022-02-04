Five dead as under-construction mall slab crashes in Pune

Pune, February 4, 2022

At least five labourers were crushed to death and five others injured when a slab of an under-construction mall crashed in the Shastrinagar area of the city late Thursday night, officials said here on Friday.

According to police, around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a mesh of steel rods for building a reinforced concrete slab at the basement level of the mall site in Yerawada part caved in suddenly.

While five workers were trapped and crushed by the weight of the steel and concrete, at least five others were hurt in the tragedy and they have been admitted to the Sassoon Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar said.

Pune Chief Fire Officer Sunil Gilbile said that around 10 labourers were working at the site when the accident occurred and immediate help was rushed to them.

Angry kin of the deceased blamed the site contractor for alleged lapses leading to the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of the lives in the incident.

"Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest," Modi said.

IANS