Five Army men killed in gunfight with terrorists in Poonch district of J&K
File photo of security forces carrying out cordon and search operations after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on January 20, 2020. IANS
States

Five Army men killed in gunfight with terrorists in Poonch district of J&K

IANS

Jammu, October 11, 2021

Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed on Monday in a gunfight with terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, "Five soldiers including JCO, who suffered critical injuries in an encounter with the terrorists, were evacuated to a nearby medical facility, but they succumbed to injuries.

"The operation is still going on in the area."

Earlier, following specific information, the Army had started a cordon and search operation in villages close to Dara Ki Gali in the Surankote area of Poonch district.

Hiding terrorists, believed to be 4 to 5, fired at the surrounding troops resulting in critical injuries to the five soldiers.

IANS

Jammu & Kashmir
Terrorists
Poonch
Gunfight
Security Forces
Five soldiers

Related Stories

No stories found.