Fire destroys film production company's warehouse in Kolkata, no casualty reported

Kolkata, October 13, 2022

A major fire broke out at Kudghat in South Kolkata on Thursday morning, destroying the warehouse of a film production company, Eskay Movies.

A total of 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. Although no casualty has been reported, the estimated loss because of the fire is over Rs one crore.

"Because of the congested nature of the area there was an apprehension of the fire spreading fast. We faced initial difficulties in reaching the base of fire as the main entry point to the warehouse got blocked following the collapse of the iron roof. However, our men could soon clear the blockage by cutting through the collapsed roof with a gas cutter," said a fire officer present at the spot.

State Fire Services Minister Sujit Basu and state Power, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas, who is also the local Trinamool Congress legislator, rushed to the spot. The owner of Eskay Movies, Ashoke Dhanuka also reached the scene.

"The fire is currently under control. Fortunately, the fire broke out at a time when there was no one inside the warehouse and hence there was no casualty," said Basu.

Biswas said that although the fire was under control, there might be some pockets of unextinguished flames within the warehouse, which need to be brought under control. "The firemen are trying to extinguish those pockets of fire totally," he added.

IANS