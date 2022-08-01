Fire breaks out in Jabalpur hospital; 10 killed

Jabalpur, August 1, 2022

At least 10 people have been killed in a massive fire that broke out on Monday in a hospital in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the New Life Multispecialty Hospital to bring the blaze under control, an official said, adding that rescue operations were underway.

Many people including patients and hospital staff are said to be present inside the building.

According to sources, the fire broke out due to an electrical short-circuit on the ground floor.

IANS