Fire at Gurugram mall, no casualties

Gurugram, October 1, 2022

A fire broke out at the Global Foyer mall located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram early Saturday morning, a fire official said, adding that there were no casualties.

According to reports, the fire erupted on the first and second floors of the mall around 4 a.m.

Smoke was seen billowing out and fire brigade personnel rescued two security guards who were stuck on the sixth floor.

Smoke also spread all across the two high-end car showrooms situated inside the mall but there was no damage to the vehicles.

A few window panes of the mall melted in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it could have been caused by an electrical short-circuit on the first floor, the official said.

