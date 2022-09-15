Finally, demolition of Rs 200 crore plush Kerala resort begins

Thiruvananthapuram, September 15, 2022

After a long drawn legal battle, following a directive from the Supreme Court, on Thursday the demolition process of the plush Rs 200 crore Kapico resort on the Vembanad lake near Alappuzha in Kerala began under the watchful eyes of the Alappuzha district authorities.

The resort, situated on an island in the backwaters of the Vembanad lake comprising 54 posh villas, was built in 2007-2012.

A series of cases for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules were filed even as the construction was going on. Initially, the Kerala High Court ruled against the resort and the owners then approached the apex court, which also ruled against the resort.

The project is spread over seven hectares and falls under the Panavally village panchayat.

The nail in the coffin of this beautifully completed resort came just before it was to open in 2013 and Prince Charles and his entourage, who then were travelling in Kerala, were booked to stay at this resort. But by then it got entangled in cases and failed to open and Charles could never stay there.

The tahisldar on Thursday told the media that the day will see two villas being knocked down.

"The debris will have to be disposed of according to the set protocols by the resort management and they are free to take whatever they need to take from the demolished resorts. All this will be done at their expenses only. A time frame of six months has been given to them to finish the demolition and dispose of the debris," said the revenue official.

This project was a joint venture between a leading business house here and a Kuwaiti investor.

IANS