Father, son die after car falls into well in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, November 2, 2022

A 55-year-old man in Kannur district of Kerala and his 18-year-old son, in a hurry to take their car out, lost control of the vehicle, which then hit the wall of a well in their house and tumbled into it.

In the tragic accident that took place on Wednesday, Mathukutty, the father, died instantly while his son was taken to the hospital but passed away after a few hours.

The incident occurred near Karunvanchal in Kannur district at around 10 a.m. when Mathukutty and his son were going out in their car, when it crashed into the side wall of the well and fell into it.

It took a while for the Fire Force personnel to arrive at the spot and pull out the car.

IANS