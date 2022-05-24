Fashion designer jumps to death from Gurugram highrise

Gurugram, May 24, 2022

A 26-year-old fashion designer allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Valley View Estate Society located on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Charu Kharbanda, a native of Karnal in Haryana.

The deceased's father, Ashok Kumar, told the police that she had moved to Gurugram in September last year in search of a job, and was living in a rented accommodation in the Valley View Estate since April.

The police said they did not find any suicide note.

"At around 8.10 pm on Monday, the police control room received information that a woman had allegedly jumped off the 14th floor of a highrise in Gurugram. A police team reached the spot and took her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

"The deceased person's family members reached Gurugram on Tuesday morning. Her body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy," said the SHO of DLF phase-1 police station.

IANS