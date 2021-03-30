Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

Srinagar, March 30, 2021

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah, also a former Chief Minister, said today.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested," Omar Abdullah, who is also a former Union Minister, said on Twitter.

"I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he added.

Dr Farooq Abdullah, 83, currently the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.

