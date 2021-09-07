Farmers march to Karnal secretariat after inconclusive meeting with DC

Karnal (Haryana), September 7, 2021

Farmer leaders, who had returned to the site of their "mahapanchayat" (congregation) after all their demands were turned down by the government authorities, marched towards the Karnal secretariat for a demonstration on Tuesday.

Thousands of farmers left the "Anaj mandi" (grains market) towards the secretariat, also called the mini-secretariat.

The move came after political activist Yogendra Yadav and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told media that their meeting with the Karnal Deputy Commissioner (DC) ended inconclusively and that the authorities did not agree to suspend or even set up an enquiry against the IAS officer who ordered a lathi-charge against the farmers protesting against the three controversial Central farm laws on August 28.

"Our talks with the DC and SP were held in three rounds. It was attended by 15 representatives. All we demanded was strict action against the IAS officer who ordered the lathicharge on August 28. We didn't seek any compensation. However, the authorities didn't agree to even that," Yadav said.

The farmer leaders have repeated that they would demonstrate peacefully.

Earlier, an 11-member delegation of farmers from the kisan mahapanchyat presented a memorandum of their demands to the Karnal DC at the mini-secretariat on Tuesday morning.

In the memorandum, the farmers reiterated their demand for strict action against the IAS officer who ordered a lathi-charge against the protestors on August 28.

The delegation was led by political activist Yogendra Yadav, farmer protest leader Rakesh Tikait, Karnal-based Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnaam Singh Chaduni, BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal, BKU (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Ajay Rana, Dr Darshan Pal, along with other farmer leaders.

Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of the national capital against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in the Parliament in September 2020. Post the Republic Day mayhem, in which the agitators had entered Delhi leading to law and order problem, the August 28 incident was the second such untoward incident where a protester lost his life.

IANS