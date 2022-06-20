Eight tourists stuck in cable car in Himachal; rescue operation underway
IANS
States

Eight tourists stuck in cable car in Himachal; rescue operation underway

IANS

Parwanoo, June 20, 2022

Eight tourists, including women, were stuck in a cable car near this Himachal Pradesh town on Monday following a technical snag, police said.

The cable car of resort Timber Trail, located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway, in Solan district is stranded mid-air for over an hour.

Officials told IANS that a rescue operation is underway and there is a possibility of summoning the Indian Army for rescuing the tourists, who shared videos of the incident with their family members.

Two of the tourists have been rescued by hanging a rope, an official added.

Legislator Dhani Ram Shandil told the media that the rescue operation is underway.

IANS

Tourists
Himachal Pradesh
Rescue operations
Parwanoo
Stuck in cable car

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in