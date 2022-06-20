Eight tourists stuck in cable car in Himachal; rescue operation underway

Parwanoo, June 20, 2022

Eight tourists, including women, were stuck in a cable car near this Himachal Pradesh town on Monday following a technical snag, police said.

The cable car of resort Timber Trail, located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway, in Solan district is stranded mid-air for over an hour.

Officials told IANS that a rescue operation is underway and there is a possibility of summoning the Indian Army for rescuing the tourists, who shared videos of the incident with their family members.

Two of the tourists have been rescued by hanging a rope, an official added.

Legislator Dhani Ram Shandil told the media that the rescue operation is underway.

IANS