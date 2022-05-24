Eight dead in road accident in Karnataka

Hubbali (Karnataka), May 24, 2022

At least eight people died and 25 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a private bus in Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The mishap occurred at 12.45 a.m. on the outskirts of Hubballi near Tarihal on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

According to police, the tragedy occurred on the bypass when the truck carrying rice bags and the bus collided head-on.

As a result, six people travelling by the bus died on the spot and two succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Authorities have stated that the death toll might increase as many among the injured are critical.

A total of 25 passengers, who suffered injuries, have been admitted to the KIMS hospital of Hubballi. The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

Police said that most of the deceased persons were travelling to Bengaluru from Kolhapur of Maharashtra.

Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner Labhu Ram visited the spot. Hubballi North Traffic police have taken up the investigation.

IANS