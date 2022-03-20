Eight dead, 25 injured as private bus turns turtle in Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka), March 19, 2022

As many as eight persons died and 25 were seriously injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned in Palavalli Katte village near Pavagada town in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Saturday.

According to police, several persons have suffered critical injuries and are battling for life in the hospital.

The private bus was going to Y. N. Hosakote town from Pavagada. The mishap occurred after the driver of the vehicle lost control over the bus.

The injured have been rushed to Tumakuru hospital. The Pavagada police have reached the spot and is investigating the case.

According to police, more than 100 passengers were travelling in the bus belonging to SVT Travels.

IANS