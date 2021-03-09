ED searches Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira's properties

Chandigarh, March 9, 2021

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at eight locations linked to Punjab Ekta Party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi in connection with drugs money laundering and fake passport racket case, officials said.

An ED official related to the probe told IANS, "Searches are going on since morning on several premises linked to Khaira."

The official said that searches were going on at five locations in Punjab, one in Chandigarh and two locations in Delhi.

The team of ED sleuths were also carrying out searches at the Sector 5 residence of Khaira in Chandigarh. At the time of the raid Khaira was present in the house along with his lawyer son.

Khaira is a legislator from Bholath and former Leader of Opposition.

The official said that the agency is looking into the property papers as well as banking transactions of Khaira.

The official said that the action was being taken after the agency registered a money laundering case recently.

However, Khaira denied any wrongdoing. His counsel said the raid was being conducted because Khaira had supported the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Senior advocate R. S. Bains, who reached Khaira's residence, told the media that the raid was conducted to target those supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against three new Central agricultural laws.

On March 8, Khaira supported the farmers by tweeting, "Our women farmers are our strength. They are sitting in the protest alongside men from last three months as well. They also know that how these laws will affect their lives. Their presence in the protest gives us double power."

In 2019, Khaira floated a new regional political outfit, the Punjabi Ekta Party, and vowed to give a clean alternative to the people of the state.

Khaira had resigned from the AAP citing the "dictatorial" attitude of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

