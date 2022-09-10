ED officials find cash worth more than Rs 7 crore during searches related to a mobile gaming app in Kolkata

Kolkata, September 10, 20

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) today said its officials found more than Rs 7 crore in cash during searches in an investigation related to a mobile gaming app.

"So far, huge cash (more than Rs 7 crore) has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress," a press release from the ED said.

The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 today at six premises in Kolkata.

The case was recorded on the basis of a first information report (FIR) of February 15, 2021 filed under sections 420, 406, 409, 468, 469, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.

According to the release, Aamir Khan, son of Nesar Ahmed Khan, launched a mobile gaming application called E-Nuggets, which, it said, was "designed for the purpose of defrauding public".

During the initial period, users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. "This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders. Further, after collecting handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said App was stopped, at one or the other pretext viz. system upgradation, investigation by LEAs etc. Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers and only then the users understood the ploy," the release said.

The ED said that, during the search operation, it was noticed that the entities were using dummy accounts.

"The search operation is in progress," the release added.

