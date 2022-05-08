ED interrogates IAS officer's CA in Ranchi illegal mining case

New Delhi, May 8, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday interrogated IAS officer Pooja Singhal's chartered accountant (CA) Suman Kumar in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to illegal mining in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

After being in ED custody for five days, he was placed under arrest on Saturday.

The ED had on Friday recovered Rs 19.31 crore and a few incriminating documents from the CA's premises.

Kumar, who also handles the accounts of Singhal's husband, came on the radar during the course of investigation.

The ED had conducted raids at more than 18 places on Friday.

The raids were conducted at Ranchi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Mujjafarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Faridabad and Gurugram.

The ED had also recorded the ststements of the CA after seizing the whole cash. They had to take help of bank officials and a currency counting machine.

IANS