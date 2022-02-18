ED arrests Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal in money-laundering case

Mumbai, February 18, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar -- the brother of absconder mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar -- from Thane Jail in a money laundering case.

The development came after a Mumbai Court granted permission to the ED to interrogate Iqbal Kaskar, who was arrested by Thane Police's Anti-Extortion Cell in 2017 and remains in custody since then.

The ED will produce him before a Special PMLA Court for remand and further investigations.

Iqbal has been nabbed by the ED in a fresh money-laundering case lodged against him and others three days ago after it raided around 10 properties linked to the Kaskar clan in Mumbai.

The ED has recorded the statements of six persons in connection with the money-laundering cases and a few more including builders and politicians are likely to be questioned.

The central agency is probing how the money laundering racket involved the use of digital wallets and darknet, and re-invested in realty sectors in certain foreign locations to avoid detection.

The agencies suspect that the money may have been extorted or collected through ransoms, settlement of cases, narcotics and routed through hawala for which the entire money trail is being probed as also terror links.

IANS