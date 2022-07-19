DSP crushed to death by mining mafia in Nuh district of Haryana

Nuh (Haryana), July 19, 2022

A DSP-rank police official was crushed to death by the mining mafia in Nuh district of the state on Tuesday.

According to sources, DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi of the Haryana Police had gone out on a raid after receiving information about illegal mining operation. He reportedly had an altercation with the accused at the incident spot who ran a dumper truck over him.

The mining mafia is very active in the Gurugram and Nuh districts. The felling of trees in Aravalli remains a threat to the environment. Along with this, there is a possibility of a loss of species of animals due to illegal mining.

After the tragic incident, Haryana Police issued a statement extending condolences to the bereaved family. The state police further assured that the guilty would be brought to justice.

"DSP Taoru Surender Singh laid down his life today in the line of duty. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice," Haryana Police tweeted.

Later, police said one of the accused in the murder has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said the arrested accused, Ikkar, was a cleaner on the dumper and is a resident of Panchgaon village.

After the incident, multiple police teams were raiding different locations to arrest the accused. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Police Code (IPC) and he will be produced in the court.

DSP Surender Singh during patrolling in the area had got inputs about illegal mining in the hills towards Panchgaon.

Acting swiftly, he, along with his team, reached the spot. On seeing the police party, a dumper driver tried to drive away towards a hilly patch while unloading his vehicle which caused the DSP's vehicle to halt.

The driver did not pay heed to Surender Singh's signal to halt but instead ran him over.

The Crime Branch team arrested accused Ikkar in this case after a brief exchange of fire.

The arrested accused was shot in the leg, and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College in Nuh.

Home Minister Anil Vij said the strictest action would be taken against the killer.

Responding to a question by the media here, he said: "I have issued orders for the arrest of the culprits. The killer will be caught and not spared even if the police of the entire district and surrounding districts have to be engaged in this task."

IANS