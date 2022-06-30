Dozens buried in massive Manipur landslide, rescue on

Imphal, June 30, 2022

A rescue operation is underway after a massive landslide in Manipur's Noney district on Thursday buried dozens of people, authorities said.

In an advisory, Noney Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite said the landslide occurred at the Tupul Yard Railway construction camp, which also obstructed the course of the Ijei river, which flows through Tamenglong and Noney districts, creating a dam-like storage condition.

As the situation is still unfolding, the Deputy Commissioner warned the general public, especially children, against going near the river.

If the situation further deteriorates, it would wreak havoc to the low lying areas of Noney, he added.

The district administration, in coordination with various national and state disaster agencies, is undertaking search and rescue, relief operations work.

People have also been advised against travelling along the National Highway-37 due to multiple road blockages due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in the past few days.

The district administration has also launched several helpline numbers for the affected people to call for assistance.

Meanwhile, defence spokesman Lt Col Mohit Vaishnava said that the Indian Army on Thursday rescued 13 Territorial Army personnel, who were trapped following the massive landslide in Noney district

The personnel were deployed provide security to the underconstruction railway line from Jiribam to state capital Imphal.

The injured Territorial Army jawans are being treated at the Noney Army Medical unit.

Rescue operations are being hampered by fresh landslides and inclement weather.

However a concerted effort is underway to rescue the missing individuals.

Army helicopters are on standby waiting for the weather to clear, Lt Col Vaishnava said.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held an emergency meeting.

"Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let's keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation," he said in a tweet.

IANS