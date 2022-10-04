Domestic help of slain J&K police officer arrested

Jammu, October 4, 2022

After a nightlong manhunt, the Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested the domestic help of Hemant Kumar Lohia, Director General (Prisons), who was found murdered in the house of his friend here last night.

Yasin Ahmed, the officer's domestic help, is the main suspect in the murder, according to police.

Dilbag Singh, the Director General of Police, J&K, said the investigations were going on but, as of now, the terrorist angle to the crime was ruled out.

Police said that their initial investigation indicated that the domestic help, Yasir Ahmad of Ramban district, was the main accused.

"CCTV footage collected from the incident site also showed the suspected accused running away after committing the crime.

"He was working in this house for nearly six months. Initial investigation also reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources.

"So far no terror act is apparent as per the initial investigation, but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility.

"The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state," the police statement said.

Police had released the photographs of the accused to seek public assistance in nabbing him.

Lohia was killed on Monday in the house of his friend in Jammu. He was an IPS officer of 1992 batch and a native of Assam.

IANS