DMK MP's son dies in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 10, 2022

DMK Rajya Sabha member N. R. Ilango's son Rakesh died and his friend was seriously injured in a road accident in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred at 3.45 a.m. when the car in which they were travelling hit a road divider at Kil Puthupet near Kottakuppam in Viluppuram district on the East Coast Road.

According to police, Rakesh and his friend were on their way to Puducherry when the vehicle they were travelling in reportedly lost control and hit the divider and the vehicle toppled. Rakesh died on the spot and his friend was seriously injured.

Local people reached the spot along with fire and rescue personnel and cut open the vehicle to pull out the body.

The seriously injured person has been admitted to the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Kangachettikulam near Puducherry.

IANS