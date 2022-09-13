Demolition drive continues in Bengaluru to clear encroachment

Bengaluru, September 13, 2022

Continuing its drive against encroachment for the second day, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency, carried out demolition of illegal buildings and structures at 18 locations in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The official note from BBMP stated that the demolition drive has been carried out in the Mahadevapura zone and Yelahanka zones. In Mahadevapura zone, demolition drives were carried out at Shantiniketan Layout, Papaiah Reddy Layout and Challaghatta localities.

These areas were inundated and saw major water-logging problems during heavy rains recently. The team of engineers, revenue officers, marshals and police personnel were present during the drive in which two Hitachi and eight JCB machines were used.

Nalapad Academy in Challaghatta has encroached upon 2.5 meters of width, and 150.5 meters of storm water drain has been encroached. Fifty meters of encroachment has been cleared and the drive will continue.

In Shantiniketan Layout, seven buildings and four compound walls have been cleared.

Meanwhile, owners of flats and buildings complained that they have purchased from builders and banks had also given loans for them. Now, BBMP is demolishing the structures without any notice and they don't know where to go.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has informed the Legislative Assembly that Rs 600 crore has already been released to build infrastructure across the state. He also announced that he would give Rs 1,800 crore for development of storm water drains in Bengaluru. The work would be finished within a set time-frame.

Krishna Bhairegowda, Congress MLA, stated in the Assembly that brand Bengaluru is affected globally and the government must ensure that all storm water drains in Bengaluru must be developed.

IANS