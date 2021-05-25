Cyclone Yaas to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts around noon on Wednesday

New Delhi, May 25, 2021

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas over northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, around noon tomorrow.

A Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department at 2330 hours today said Yaas had moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during the past six hours, and lay centred at 2030 hrs near latitude 19.8°N and longitude 87.9°E, about 140 km eastsoutheast of Paradip (Odisha), 220 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), 210 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 210 km south of Sagar Islands (West Bengal).

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday, the 26th May. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the bulletin said.

The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip, it said.

The bulletin said that, under the influence of this system, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places in Odisha on May 26, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh; and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh on May 26; and heavy falls at isolated places in north interior Odisha on May 27.

The IMD said there was very likely to be extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur in West Bengal on May 26 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Bankura, South 24 Parganas; and heavy falls at isolated places over Purulia, Nadia, Murshidabad, east Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Haldia, Darjeeling, Kalimpong Districts on May 26; and heavy rain at isolated places in Jhargram, west Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, west Bardhaman, Bhirbhum, Malda, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri on May 27.

The bulletin forecast heavy rainfall in Jharkhand on May 26-27; light to moderate rainfall at most places in Bihar with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremelyheavy falls at isolated places on May 27; and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on May 28.

There could also be light to moderate rainfall at most places in Assam and Meghalaya on May 26, with heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The bulletin said gale winds, with speed reaching 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph, is prevailing over major parts of north Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and would increase gradually, becoming 155-165, gusting to 180 kmph, from early morning tomorrow.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, are prevailing over North Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha–West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts. They would further increase, becoming 75-85 kmph, gusting to 95 kmph, over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore of Odisha and east Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata districts of West Bengal from tonight.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph would prevail over Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha and Howrah, Hooghly, and north 24 Parganas districts of West from tomorrow morning.

They would increase, becoming gale winds, with speed 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts, including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, from early morning tomorrow and will extend to Balasore district of Odisha from the forenoon of tomorrow; 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, over Mayurbhanj district of Odisha from early morning tomorrow.

Gale winds, with speed reaching 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph, would prevail over Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur and Nayagarh districts of Odisha during the same period, it said.

Wind speed reaching 60-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, will prevail along and off Ganjam and remaining interior districts of north Odisha during the same period.

Squally wind speed reaching 60-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, will prevail over Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts of Odisha and Bankura, Purulia, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Burdhaman districts of Wet Bengal from early tomorrow.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, would prevail over Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh districts of Odisha, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal and Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh during the same period, it said.

Winds with speed 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are very likely to prevail over south Jharkhand from tomorrow forenoon and increase gradually, becoming 90-120 kmph, gusting to 130 kmph, over southeast Jharkhand and 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, over southwest Jharkhand during tomorrow evening and night.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, would prevail over Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Sundergarh districts of Odisha and west Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia districts of West Bengal on May 27, it said.

The bulletin said the sea condition was phenomenal over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha–West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts and high to very high over the remaining parts of westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh coasts till tomorrow afternoon.

Tidal waves of height 2-4 metres above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low-lying areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and about 2 meters above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low-lying areas of Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Districts around the time of landfall.

The bulletin warned of likely damages in the coastal districts of North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining interior districts of these states, including destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses; some damage to pucca houses; potential threat from flying objects; bending/uprooting of power and communication poles; damage to kutcha and pucca roads; flooding of escape routes; disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems; widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds; and blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

Among other things, the bulletin advised suspension of fishing operations, evacuation of people from coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha and judicious regulation of rail and road traffic. People in the affected areas should remain indoors, it said.

The bulletin said that, post landfall, the system is very likely to move northwestwards across interior districts of Odisha and weaken gradually. It is likely to maintain the intensity of a cyclonic storm till the early morning of May 27. Thereafter, it will weaken gradually into a depression over Jharkhand.

The cyclone could cause some damage over north interior districts of Odisha and interior districts of Gangetic West Bengal adjoining Odisha, the bulletin added.

