Curfew in violence-hit Jodhpur extended till May 6

Jaipur, May 5, 2022

The Rajasthan government on Thursday extended the curfew imposed in ten police station areas of Jodhpur, where violence broke out between two communities on Monday night, till midnight on May 6.

Internet services shall also remain suspended till further orders, officials said.

Meanwhile, the situation is under control with no untoward incident being reported on Wednesday. However, the curfew has been extended as a precautionary measure, said Director General of Police M. L. Lather.

Curfew rules are duly followed across the city. However, students who need to take examinations are being allowed, he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Court remained open till midnight on Wednesday and granted bail to 60 people.

A meeting of two communities was called on Wednesday during which both the communities agreed to maintain peace.

In the meeting, BJP MLA Suryakanta Vyas demanded release of innocent people and arrest of the accused. She boycotted the meeting and said she would stage a "dharna" and undertake a fast.

However, after the administration assured it would release innocent people, the BJP cancelled the "dharna" and fast which were to start from Thursday.

As many as 141 persons were arrested by the police over the communal violence which broke out on Monday midnight, officials said.

An issue over hoisting a flag had snowballed into violent clashes.

IANS