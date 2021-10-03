Cruiser rave party: SRK's son Aryan, 7 others arrested for drug use

Mumbai, October 3, 2021

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan, was on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

Aryan and seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested.

Initially, Aryan and two others -- Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant -- were arrested, and the trio was produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security, late on Sunday and sent to the NCB's custody for one day till Monday, a prosecution lawyer told media persons.

Charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they will be produced again before the court on Monday for their judicial custody, even as their legal team, including Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plan to challenge the NCB action in the Bombay High Court on Monday.

The others who remained under the NCB's detention - Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chhokar, and Gomit Chopra -- were subsequently arrested.

They will be produced before a magistrate's court after undergoing their medical tests for remand.

Earlier, NCB's Superintendent V.V. Singh, in his arrest memo, said that Aryan Khan was being arrested under the NDPS Act for his "involvement in the consumption, sale and purchase of contraband" (drugs) along with other known and unknown persons.

The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him.

Aryan Khan, 23, acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and has informed his family of the same.

The star son and the others were detained by the NCB since morning.

The action came after the NCB's swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, shocking the people, especially in the entertainment industry.

In the first-of-its kind operation on a deluxe cruise ship, the NCB swooped on the rave party being held on the ship off the Mumbai coast.

"A total of eight persons, including two females have been apprehended and their role is being investigated in relation to the said recovery. Crime No 94/21 has been registered in this matter. Further investigation is underway," the NCB said in a statement earlier in the day.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who led the raid on the ship along with a team of officials, declined to comment on the developments as the investigations are underway.

The operation followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard the Cordelia ship bound on a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

The participation for the party was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person.

The NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained at least eight persons including two women consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.

Simultaneously, the Cordelia ship with an estimated 1,500 passengers, was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage.

A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship was carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.

IANS