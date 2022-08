Srinagar, August 13, 2022

A CRPF officer was injured when militants hurled a powerful hand grenade at a security forces bunker in Srinagar city on Saturday evening, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Aali Masjid Eidgah area.

"The grenade exploded in which CRPF sub-inspector, Parvez Rana of 161 Battalion sustained minor injuries.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches," a police source said.

IANS