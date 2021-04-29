Covid cases hit new peak in Kerala, more curbs in store

Thiruvananthapuram, April 29, 2021

Covid cases in Kerala continued to surge with 38,607 people testing positive on Thursday from 1,57,548 samples tested in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The day also saw a high of 48 Covid deaths being reported, taking the total death toll so far to 5,259.

Warning that things are reaching grave levels, Vijayan said more restrictions will have to be taken and as the first step, shooting of TV serials and films will have to be stopped immediately.

"It has also been decided to educate traders about the need of using double masks and as far as possible, encourage home delivery. It has come to the notice that certain health professionals are giving vaccines to those presently not eligible. It should not happen," he said.

There will be very strict restrictions from next Tuesday to Sunday and details would be announced soon, he added.

He said it has come to the notice that certain banks are conducting their operations beyond the present 2 p.m and that this should not happen.

Even as the number of daily cases is going up, the number of recoveries is also increasing. As on Thursday, 21,116 people turned negative taking the total cured in the state to 12,44,301.

Vijayan also said that following the strict implementation of protocols, on Thursday, fines to the tune of Rs 63 lakh were received from those who did not wear masks and those who broke the social distancing norms.

"It has also been observed that the traffic in the roads has come down and in the capital district there was 30 per cent reduction in road traffic," he added.

Vijayan also said that special provisions are being made to ensure the migrant workers are provided with vaccination.

"Oxygen parlours are also being planned and the first one has already started at Manarcadu in Kottayam district. All arrangements are being made for transportation of oxygen cylinders from the place of availability to the place of need," he said.

Across the state there were 5,93,840 people under observation at various places which included 24,009 people in hospitals.

Vijayan said that all those who are Covid positive and presently at their homes should be in touch with the local health officials and it should be only with their concurrence that such patients be taken to hospitals.

"The load on hospitals should be reduced and only those who require hospitalisation should be moved," he added.

Vijayan also stressed the need to maintain all protocols at the vaccination centres and there should be no crowding.

"With the vote counting just a few days away (May 2), people should best remain at their homes and at no cost, should there be any sort of celebrations at all. I am just reminding this again. The need of the hour is all people should get vaccinated at the earliest. Total lockdown is not the agenda but people should enforce 'self lockdown'. At no cost, should anyone go out without a genuine need," he said.

IANS