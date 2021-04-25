COVID-19: Sunday lockdown total in several parts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, April 25, 2021

The Sunday lockdown was near total in Tamil Nadu with people preferring to stay indoors and hardly any vehicular movement witnessed across the state.

Roads in Chennai wore a deserted look and police blocked the interior side roads of the city to prevent movement of vehicles and public.

The Police had conducted awareness campaigns across the state on the Sunday lockdown and called upon people to stay indoors. Except for pharmacies and eateries, which were open to provide takeaways, no other shops or establishments were open in Chennai.

In Coimbatore, people preferred to stay indoors and there was hardly any movement of vehicular traffic in the city. Ramakrishnan Harihari Hara Iyer, Chartered Accountant working in Coimbatore while speaking to IANS said, "The awareness campaign conducted by the administration has given the required results and almost all the people have stayed indoors. This is a welcome sign and this means that it is on the right track."

In Madurai and Tiruchirapalli also, roads wore a deserted look and no shops were open except for pharmacies and restaurants. The police had conducted public announcements across the two districts and vehicular traffic even on the highways was much less than usual.

The southernmost part of Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari, and adjoining areas were also totally devoid of traffic, and shops and establishments were closed. Medical shops remained open at Kanyakumari. At the Kanyakumari Devi temple devotees were not allowed darshan with only the temple employees given entry within the premises.

Salem, Erode and other parts of Western Tamil Nadu also had the impact of Sunday lockdown and no commercial establishments were open in these two towns.

Edappady which is the hometown of Chief Minister Edappady K. Palaniswami also had zero vehicular movement and no shops except medical ones were open in the town. Even restaurants remained closed in this VIP constituency.

