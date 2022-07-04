COVID-19 positive French national passes away in Kerala hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, July 4, 2022

A French national, who came as a tourist to Kerala and was being treated for COVID-19 at the state-run Kottayam Medical College hospital, died early Monday morning, authorities said.

He has been identified as Merceier Paiway.

Paiway was first admitted to a state-run hospital in Kochi. Later he was moved to another hospital, but on Saturday he was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College hospital where he was under treatment. He breathed his last there in the early hours of Monday.

The hospital is awaiting orders from the state authorities, who have got in touch with the French Embassy.

IANS