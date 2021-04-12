COVID-19: Maharashtra HSC/SSC Board examinations postponed to May-June

Mumbai, April 12, 2021

In a significant move amid zooming Covid cases, the state government on Monday announced that it has decided to postpone the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) final examinations for the current academic year.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that while the HSC exams are now likely to be held in May-end, the SSC exams may be conducted in June to ensure the further education prospects, like various entrance exams for professional courses, of the students are not affected.

The fresh dates and time-table for both the exams shall be announced soon, she added.

The announcement followed a series of meetings by the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, an all-party meet over the past few days followed by sittings with the State Covid-19 Task Force, various tech giants, parents, teachers and other stakeholders in the academic world.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was given a detailed assessment of the situation by the School Education Ministry after which it was decided to postpone the board examinations this year.

"Considering the current Covid-19 situation in the state which are not conducive to conduct the exams, we have postponed the Class X SSC and Class XII HSC exams. It appears to be the most pragmatic solution since the health of the students is our priority," Gaikwad said in a statement.

IANS