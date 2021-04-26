COVID-19: Karnataka announces lockdown-like restrictions for two weeks from Tuesday

Bengaluru, April 26, 2021

The Karnataka government today announced lockdown-like restrictions for the next fortnight, starting from Tuesday evening, as part of the efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision has come a day after Bengaluru, the state capital, overtook Mumbai in terms of the number of new positive cases of the virus.

Announcing this after a Cabinet meeting here, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the State would enforce the restrictions to contain the spread of the pandemic.

"From Tuesday (tomorrow) till May 10, restriction on movement of traffic and human beings will be enforced. Except for essential services like selling milk, vegetables and grocery, nothing will be allowed," he said.

He said that the shops selling essential products would be allowed to operate only between 6 am and 10 am every day till May 10.

He added that, from April 27 evening, strict measures will be in place.

"Request vendors, shopkeepers to close right after 10 a. m. so that the police don't have to compel them. Manufacturing sector, constructions, agricultural activities will be allowed but garment factories will be prohibited," he said.

The Chief Minister said that state-run transport corporations will operate a minimum fleet of buses to help transport essential items.

Prior to the Cabinet meeting, Bengaluru civic body officers and members of Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee met the Chief Minister at his home office Krishna and briefed him about need to enforce a lockdown for at least 15 days.

Apart from these officials and epidemiologists, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar, too, argued in favour of a lockdown in the Cabinet meeting.

IANS