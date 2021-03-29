Councillor, policeman killed in LeT attack in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, March 29, 2021

A Municipal Councillor and a police constable were killed in an attack by LeT terrorists at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

Police said that two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were behind the attack, and four personal security officers (PSOs) have been suspended for not retaliating properly. Preliminary investigation indicated that local terrorist Mudasir Pandit of proscribed terror outfit LeT along with a foreign terrorist were involved in the said attack, but, further probes are underway, police said.

According to police, information was received about a terror incident near the Sub District Hospital, Sopore and senior police and paramilitary officers, along with their teams, immediately reached the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite the hospital, resulting in injuries to two councillors, Reyaz Ahmad Pir and Shams-ud-din Pir, and policeman Shafqat Nazir.

Reyaz Ahmad and Nazir succumbed to their injuries, while the other injured councillor has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Post the terror attack, IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar visited Sopore and inspected the scene. Thereafter, he chaired a security review meeting with Commander, 5 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, CRPF and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sopore to discuss the attack and necessary security measures to counter such terrorist attacks.

The IGP urged upon the participating officers that it is of crucial importance to enhance security of vulnerable persons and to take all necessary measures to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.

He also took serious note of the poor and inappropriate retaliation by the PSOs of protected persons present on spot and directed the Sopore police chief to put four PSOs under suspension.

Police said cordon and search operation at various locations is going on to nab the assailants.

IANS