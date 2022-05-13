Cop shot at by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama succumbs to injuries

Srinagar, May 13, 2022

A constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was shot at by terrorists and injured on Friday morning in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, has succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The constable, identified as Reyaz Ahmad Thoker, was shot near his residence in the Gudoora village.

"Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture," police said.

Meanwhile the area has been cordoned off. Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

IANS