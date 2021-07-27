Congress leader Oscar Fernandes undergoes surgery, condition stable

Mangaluru (Karnataka), July 27, 2021

Veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes underwent a nearly six-hour-long surgery early Tuesday and aides said later that he was stable but still in a coma.

Fernandes' close aide for long-time and Mangaluru Congress leader M. A. Gafoor told IANS that the blood clot that was formed in his brain was removed after in the surgery at Yenepoya Hospital, Kodialbail, Mangaluru and his condition is stable.

"On July 18, Fernandes, while performing Yogic breathing exercise by holding a wall in his house, lost balance and banged his head on the wall. After this incident, he had his breakfast and lunch with his family members. He was quite normal till evening when he reached Yenepoya Hospital for his routine check-up and dialysis. He got his health checked up and after doctors advised him he got admitted. He even walked up to the hospital bed but after that he went into a coma," Gafoor explained with a choked voice.

He added that it was only after he went into a coma that the family came to know that a blood clot in his head was the reason behind it.

"After carefully examining over six days, a team of doctors performed a delicate surgery that began at around 12.30 a.m. and ended only at 5.30 a.m. on Monday to remove the clot. Now he is stable but a team of specialised doctors is monitoring his health round the clock as he is still critical. However, he is responding to the medicines and treatment and is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," he said.

Prior to the operation, Medical Director of Yenepoya Hospital Dr Muhammed Thahir in a statement had stated that the 80-year-old former Union Minister had incurred intracranial bleeding following a trivial head injury during his routine workout.

"His condition is complicated by his cardiac and kidney issues for which he has been on treatment for some time in our hospital. But his present condition is stable, and we will closely monitor his condition, so there is nothing to worry for the time being," added Dr Thahir.

IANS