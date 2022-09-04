Condition of Parkash Singh Badal stable, says hospital

Chandigarh, September 4, 2022

The condition of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, 94, who has been admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre in the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) here, was stable, doctors said on Sunday.

He is under observation by a team of doctors, the PGIMER said in a statement.

Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch, was admitted to the PGIMER with mild fever.

SAD spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema said Badal had mild fever and was undergoing a medical examination at the PGI.

IANS