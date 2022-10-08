Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 50 kg heroin worth Rs 350 crore from Pakistani boat

Ahmedabad, October 8, 2022

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation, apprehended a Pakistani boat with six crew in Indian waters carrying about 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crore.

Official sources said that, on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, the ICG had strategically deployed two fast interceptor class of ships, C-429 and C-454, for patrolling in the area close to the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) last night.

Around midnight, a Pakistani boat was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters, five nautical miles (nm) inside the IMBL and 40 nm from Jakhau, a port in Kutch in Gujarat.

"On being challenged, the Pakistani boat started evasive manoeuvring. However, both the ships intercepted the Pakistani boat and forced it to stop. On boarding the boat, thorough rummaging was undertaken during which 50 kgs of narcotics, believed to be heroin, was found concealed in five gunny bags. The market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be Rs 350 crore," an official press release said.