Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS apprehend Pakistani boat carrying drugs worth Rs 200 crore

New Delhi, September 14, 2022

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) jointly apprehended a Pakistani boat with six crew members, carrying approximately 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 200 crore, from Indian waters last night.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said that, on the basis of intelligence inputs by ATS Gujarat, the ICG strategically deployed two fast interceptor class of ships -- C-408 and C-454 -- for patrolling in the area close to the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) last night.

"A Pakistani boat was spotted moving suspiciously in Indian waters, five nautical miles inside notional IMBL and 40 nautical miles from Jakhau. On being challenged, the Pakistani boat overboarded a consignment and started evasive manoeuvring. Braving rough seas, the ICG ships intercepted the boat and apprehended it," the release said.

"The boat is being brought to Jakhau for further joint investigation. This is the fifth such joint operation by the ICG and ATS, Gujarat in last one year. It highlights the importance of effective coordination amongst stakeholders for robust coastal security network," the release added.

