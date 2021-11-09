Civilian shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 9, 2021

A salesman was shot dead by militants in Srinagar city on Monday evening, police said.

Police said the incident took place in Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar city.

"Militants fired at Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar. He was from Bandipora and working as a salesman in Srinagar.

"He was shifted to hospital, but he succumbed to critical bullet injuries," a police officer said.

The area was surrounded for searches after the incident.

IANS