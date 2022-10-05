Civilian killed in 'misfiring' by security forces in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, October 5, 2022

A civilian injured in "misfiring" by the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday has succumbed in a hospital here on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the civilian was injured in a misfiring incident in Haal village.

"He was shifted to hospital in Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed today. He has been identified as Asif Ahmad of Koterwali village in Shopian district," they said.

IANS