Civilian killed in firing in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir
File photo of security forces in Jammu & KashmirIANS
States

Civilian killed in firing in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir

IANS

Srinagar, October 24, 2021

A civilian was killed on Sunday in a firing incident near a CRPF camp in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Police said the civilian, identified as Shahid Aijaz belonging to Anantnag, was killed in a cross-firing incident in Babapora village of Shopian district.

"A CRPF party was out for area domination when militants fired at them in Babapora village after which the CRPF troops retaliated.

"The civilian was killed in the crossfire between the militants and the security forces", police said.

IANS

Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian
Firing
Civilian killed

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.