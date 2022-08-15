Civilian injured in J&K grenade attack

Srinagar, August 15, 2022

A civilian was injured on Monday in a grenade attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Police sources said that the militants hurled the grenade in Gopalpora village of Budgam district.

"One civilian identified as Karan Singh, son of Anil Kumar, resident of Gopalpora, was injured in this explosion. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment where doctors described his condition as stable.

"An FIR has been registered in this incident," the sources said.

IANS