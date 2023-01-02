States

Child killed in blast at Rajouri terror victim's home

IANS

Jammu, January 2, 2023

A child was killed and two women were injured on Monday in a blast that occurrred at the home of a victim of Sunday's terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir.

The blast occurred at the site in the village where terrorists killed four civilians and injured six others on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, a protest shutdown is being observed against Sunday's terror attack in Rajouri town.

All examinations scheduled for the day have been postponed by Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.

