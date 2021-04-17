Chhattisgarh: Four die in hospital fire in Raipur

Raipur, April 17, 2021

Four patients died when a fire engulfed a private hospital in the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday.

While Ramesh Sahu succumbed to burn injuries, three others -- Ishwar Rao, Vandana Gajmala and Devika Sonkar -- died due to suffocation.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called the disaster "very unfortunate" and expressed profound grief over the loss of lives, said an official statement.

He announced a financial assistance of each Rs 4 lakh to the next-of-kin of the four who died.

Raipur Collector S. Bharathi Dasan and Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav reached the spot and oversaw the rescue efforts.

