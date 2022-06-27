Charity cyclothon held in Ahmedabad to support children with deafblindness

Ahmedabad, June 27, 2022

Voluntary organisation Sense International India organized its 8th annual cyclothon -“Messengers on Cycle”, a charity ride to create awareness and support education of children with Deafblindness as well as to mark Helen Keller Day here on Sunday.

It was a spectacular Sunday morning where more than 350 people including children and persons with multiple disabilities participated to create space for inclusion, spreading awareness and supporting children and adults with deafblindness across India.

The ride was flagged off from the Blind People’s Association campus and cyclists successfully covered 3 kms (people with disabilities), 5 kms (children aged 5-16 years) and 12 kms (above 16 years).

The event also had people enjoying and shaking legs with music and Zumba at the venue. The participants relished fresh refreshments, ice-cream, and tea to rejuvenate themselves after the ride and carried back some interesting gift coupons.

The title sponsor of the event was Tekni Plex India Pvt Ltd.

American writer and disability rights activist Helen Keller was the first deafblind person to earn a BA degree, become an author and a political activist on various causes. Helen Keller is an inspiration for deafblind, and persons who work with them – all over the world.

About 500,000 people in India are unable to both see and hear. Deafblindness is a disability that combines hearing and visual impairment, making mobility, learning, communication and understanding extremely difficult.

Sense International India, also known as Sense India, supports and advocates for better care, education and livelihood opportunities for children and adults with deafblindness across India and neighbouring countries. Currently, they are reaching out to nearly 80,000+ individuals with deafblindness through a network of 60 partners in 25 states.

