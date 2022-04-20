Centre's ceasefire agreements with NSCN/NK, NSCN/Reformation and NSCN/K-Khango extended

New Delhi, April 20, 2022

The Union Government today said that the ceasefire agreements in operation between it and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN)/NK, NSCN/Reformation and NSCN/K-Khango would be extended by another year.

"It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreements for a further period of one year with effect from 28th April, 2022 to 27th April, 2023 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from 18th April, 2022 to 17thApril, 2023 with NSCN/K-Khango," a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

These agreements were signed on April 19, 2022, the release added.

