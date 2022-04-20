Centre's ceasefire agreements with NSCN/NK, NSCN/Reformation and NSCN/K-Khango extended
Ministry of Home Affairs
States

Centre's ceasefire agreements with NSCN/NK, NSCN/Reformation and NSCN/K-Khango extended

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, April 20, 2022

The Union Government today said that the ceasefire agreements in operation between it and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN)/NK, NSCN/Reformation and NSCN/K-Khango would be extended by another year.

"It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreements for a further period of one year with effect from 28th April, 2022 to 27th April, 2023 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from 18th April, 2022 to 17thApril, 2023 with NSCN/K-Khango," a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

These agreements were signed on April 19, 2022, the release added.

NNN

Ceasefire
Extended
Central Government
Ministry of Home Affairs
NSCN/NK
NSCN/R
NSCN/K-Khango

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.