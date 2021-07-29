Centre to send high-level team to Kerala in view of sharp spike in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, July 29, 2021

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala in view of the significantly high numbers of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state for the past few weeks.

The team will collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management, an official press release said.

The six-member Central team is headed by Dr. S. K. Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team will reach Kerala tomorrow and visit a few states.

"The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by the State," the release said.

Of the 43,509 new cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala alone accounted for more than half of them, at 22,056 cases. The state, which has been registering consistenly high numbers for the past several weeks, also reported 131 deaths during this period. Yesterday, the state had posted 22,129 cases and 156 deaths.

The state had an active caseload of 1.49 lakh as of yesterday evening, accounting for more than 37% of the total number of active cases in the country, with a growth rate of 1.41 in the last seven days.

"Average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93% cumulatively and 11.97% weekly. Six districts are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity," the release added.

NNN